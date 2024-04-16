Kubbra Sait’s Hyderabad soirée

HYDERABAD: Renowned for her versatile roles on screen, Kubbra Sait’s off-screen persona is equally distinctive, as reflected in her vibrant Instagram feed. Her journey began as an accounts manager with Microsoft in Dubai before she transitioned into the entertainment industry. Recently, Kubbra was in the city to participate in “Table For Everyone,” a campaign by Black & White Ginger Ale, a community of food enthusiasts. During the event, she engaged in a conversation with CE about her passion for food, acting, and more.

What brings you to Hyderabad?

I am excited to meet a lot of people in Hyderabad who I will be probably meeting for the first time. This soiree that we have with Black and White, is that we have like a bunch of cards and we take those cards which enable us to go beyond the regular questions, like icebreakers.

What does Hyderabad mean to you?

Food trails. This city is all about the lovely food, but it’s also about, the museums like Salar Jung and I still remember the marble sculpture “Veiled Rebecca” done in 1876 by sculptor G.B Benzoni of Milan. It is such an amazing experience.

On a personal level, what does food mean to you?

Though you need food to exist and live, there are two kinds of people - one who eats to live and one who lives to eat and I live to eat. I love food.

You are known to be a powerhouse of talent. What inspired you to be an actor?

I didn’t even think I wanted to be an actor. I knew I wanted to come to Mumbai and be famous. But I didn’t know how I’m going to become famous. If I continue to do the work that I believed in, then something or the other would propel me out there.

Everyone has their highs and lows while on a journey. Tell us yours.

When you don’t end up doing the kind of work that you feel that you have the potential to give or when there’s a waiting period, that is the period where you start questioning yourself. Am I doing this? Is this right? Should I go and do something else? The mind has its chatter of its own, that’s when you are low, but those are the times that you need to hold yourself together. As for high points, there are so many. I’m very fortunate to be doing what I’m doing.