Kubbra Sait’s Hyderabad soirée

HYDERABAD: Renowned for her versatile roles on screen, Kubbra Sait’s off-screen persona is equally distinctive, as reflected in her vibrant Instagram feed. Her journey began as an accounts manager with Microsoft in Dubai before she transitioned into the entertainment industry. Recently, Kubbra was in the city to participate in “Table For Everyone,” a campaign by Black & White Ginger Ale, a community of food enthusiasts. During the event, she engaged in a conversation with CE about her passion for food, acting, and more.
What brings you to Hyderabad?
I am excited to meet a lot of people in Hyderabad who I will be probably meeting for the first time. This soiree that we have with Black and White, is that we have like a bunch of cards and we take those cards which enable us to go beyond the regular questions, like icebreakers.
What does Hyderabad mean to you?
Food trails. This city is all about the lovely food, but it’s also about, the museums like Salar Jung and I still remember the marble sculpture “Veiled Rebecca” done in 1876 by sculptor G.B Benzoni of Milan. It is such an amazing experience.
On a personal level, what does food mean to you?
Though you need food to exist and live, there are two kinds of people - one who eats to live and one who lives to eat and I live to eat. I love food.
You are known to be a powerhouse of talent. What inspired you to be an actor?
I didn’t even think I wanted to be an actor. I knew I wanted to come to Mumbai and be famous. But I didn’t know how I’m going to become famous. If I continue to do the work that I believed in, then something or the other would propel me out there.
Everyone has their highs and lows while on a journey. Tell us yours.
When you don’t end up doing the kind of work that you feel that you have the potential to give or when there’s a waiting period, that is the period where you start questioning yourself. Am I doing this? Is this right? Should I go and do something else? The mind has its chatter of its own, that’s when you are low, but those are the times that you need to hold yourself together. As for high points, there are so many. I’m very fortunate to be doing what I’m doing.
Do you have any sort of bucket list to follow?
I’m into adventure. One of my bucket lists would be to go to Naples and eat pizza because that’s where pizza was made for the first time. My bucket list comprises small and big things, and it just keeps adding.
Do you have any dream role?
So many. I’ve just started. I’m taking baby steps in acting. So, I love everything that comes my way. But I would like to be in a rom-com though.
As an actor you have to be in the public eye forever. How do you manage yourself?
When I don’t want to be in the public eye, I stay in my house. That’s the best approach. I’m very comfortable with who I am. I feel like today with social media, you need to take responsibility of who you are, what you choose. Everyone has an opinion about your private life, but boundaries should be respected.
Not every day would be a bed of roses for anyone. How do you unwind yourself after a very stressful day at work or personally?
I take a salt bath. Magnesium is very good for your body and muscles. Other than that, I listen to good music, play with my cats.
What’s your style mantra?
It has to be comfortable and unique. I like to try different things.
Are you planning to write more books?
The first book took me 40 years to write as it was unpacking 40 years of my life. So I feel my next book would come out only when I’m ready. Also writing a book is easy, but selling a book is very hard.
Everyone doesn’t know you have a famous sibling as well. One thing you like and dislike about Danish?
Danish is a very good cook. He is my younger brother and is one of easily the funniest man I know. In the most mundane things he will see something funny. What’s also interesting about his humour is that he’s a guy who’s saying the things that’s already in your mind. And the thing I don’t like about him is that he got the second cat before I did.
Future plans.
I’ve wrapped up filming on several projects, eagerly awaiting their release. As for venturing into Tollywood, if an intriguing offer comes my way, why not give it a shot?