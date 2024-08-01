Hyderabad sees 56 per cent year-on-year increase in retail leasing

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded a 56% year-on-year (YoY) increase in retail leasing across malls and high streets for January-June 2024. Total leasing during this period stood at 0.4 million sq.ft. compared to 0.2 mn.sq.ft. in the same period last year. The city also recorded 0.5 mn.sq. ft. of new supply.

During this period, among the tenant sectors in Hyderabad, fashion and apparel, homeware and department stores drove leasing of about 74%, followed by entertainment at 11%.

CBRE South Asia Private Limited, India’s leading real estate consulting firm, reported these findings in its ‘India Retail Figures H1 2024’ report. It highlights real estate growth, trends, and dynamics across the retail sector in India.