Telangana HC upholds death to man who raped, killed 6-year-old

HYDERABAD: Terming it “the rarest of the rare”, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of a migrant worker awarded for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Narsingi in 2017.

A division bench, comprising justices P Sam Koshy and Sambasivarao Naidu, dismissed the appeal filed by the petitioner against the sentence originally handed down on February 9, 2021.

The convict, Dinesh Kumar Dharne (23 at the time), had lured the victim under the pretext of buying her chocolates from a nearby kirana shop. However, he took her to a secluded area where he raped her twice. Fearing that she would reveal the crime to her parents, he later bludgeoned her to death.

The victim’s parents hailed from Bihar and had migrated to the city for livelihood. They were familiar with the Dinesh as they worked together at a construction site under the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. After their girl went missing, they filed a complaint at Narsingi police station, following which the accused was detained.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Cyberabad, at LB Nagar, Rangareddy district, found him guilty and sentenced him to death. Dharne challenged the verdict by filing a criminal appeal. However on Wednesday, the high court upheld the death sentence.