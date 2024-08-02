Rabid dog attacks 20 children in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A rabid stray dog on Thursday attacked 21 children, all below 10 years of age, in Sai Nagar, Raju Nagar and Vinayak Nagar in Balanagar division. A number of children sustained severe injuries an rushed to Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) at Narayanguda for treatment. Several others were taken to nearby private hospitals.

Balanagar corporator Avula Ravinder Reddy said that when alerted by the locals, the officials rushed to the spot and caught the dog and handed it over to the GHMC dog-catching squad, which arrived two hours after raising a complaint, he said.

Some of the injured children required five to six stitches, while others needed three to four.

“Although we have notified the authorities about the dog menace in the division, there has been no adequate response from them. Prompt action could have prevented such cases. The issue of stray dog attacks was raised in the GHMC council meeting and brought to the attention of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, but the authorities failed to respond,” he said.

A year ago, a stray dog attacked around 15 people in the same area of Balanagar.