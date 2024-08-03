Government spent nothing for Hyderabad development after allocating crores, says CAG

HYDERABAD: Though the then government allocated substantial amounts in the Budget for the development of Hyderabad, it did not spend any of these funds between 2021 to 2023.

The CAG report on state finances for the year ending March 31, 2023 says that during the year 2022-23, the total savings were Rs 85,301 crore. Of this, Rs 75,038 crore (88%) pertains to 23 sections of 17 grants with more than Rs 1,000 crore remaining unspent under each section.

The savings of more than Rs 5,000 crore occurred under Social Welfare (revenue voted -Rs 19,782 crore), Roads and Buildings (revenue voted - Rs 8,937 crore) and Agriculture (revenue voted - Rs 5,389 crore), where provisions approved by Legislature were not spent.

The CAG took Hyderabad as a case study. “Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration is a case where there has been no expenditure during the past three years. The scheme was introduced in 2020-21. The government estimated Rs 50,000 crore requirement in the next five years (i.e., from 2020-21 onward) to take up developmental works in the capital city, which is being transformed into an international city.