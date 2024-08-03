Minor girl sexually abused at private school in Hyderabad, victims parents lodge complaint

HYDERABAD: A ninth-grade student allegedly sexually assaulted a second-grade girl at a private school in Uppal. The incident reportedly occurred in a classroom about three days ago.

The girl informed her parents about the assault on Thursday, leading them to stage a protest demanding that the school administration take strict action.

Speaking to the media, the school management said that they had contacted the parents of and reportedly expelled the boy. However, student groups and political party members protested outside the school on Friday, demanding justice for the girl.

“We hear that the boy was suspended but has not been issued a Transfer Certificate,” one of the protesters shared and added, “Since there is no transparency, we are not sure of what is happening.”

The girl’s parents have lodged a complaint at the Uppal police station. “We have received a complaint and appropriate action will be taken,” the Uppal police said. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

A leader from SFI noted that so far, there has been no such instance in the Habsiguda region. “The school should give a TC to the boy, if it already has not,” he said and added, “There has to be some action against the parents of the boy as well.”