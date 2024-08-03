Telangana HC directs GHMC to set up rehab centres for street dogs

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, on Friday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to establish rehabilitation centres for stray dogs outside the municipal limits. The court also asked the GHMC to set up a dedicated helpline to handle dog-bite cases.

The directive came during the hearing of two public interest litigations (PILs) seeking a solution to stray dog menace in Hyderabad. The PILs sought urgent measures from the state and Central governments to prevent such incidents.

The court referred to recent news reports about the death of an 82-year-old woman, P Rama Lakshmi, who was mauled by a stray dog inside her home in Rajanna Sircilla district and attack by canines on 16 people, including six children, in Rajiv Colony in Balanagar of Hyderabad.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of stray dog menace and stressed the need for creating a safer environment for infants and elderly people. “It is a very sad state of affairs as we could not create an environment where infants and elderly are safe,” he remarked.

The division bench issued several directives to the GHMC Commissioner and Chief City Planner to ensure the availability of crches in every establishment employing 50 or more people. Additionally, the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was requested to ensure compliance with the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, in this regard.