Three arrested for possessing MDMA, dry ganja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Excise police on Friday arrested three persons over the alleged possession of 115 grams of MDMA worth Rs 12 lakh and 250 grams of dry ganja at a boys’ hostel in SR Nagar.

The accused, identified as Mohit Lokesh Rao, Pusuleti Yajnadatha and KM Ravuffa, had reportedly purchased the drugs from Bengaluru and peddled them to Hyderabad.

Upon receiving the information about the accused selling drugs from the hostel, the Excise State Task Force conducted a raid at the location.

It was reported that Ravuffa has been in touch with a Nigerian national named Neggen.

Meanwhile, the accused have been sent to judicial remand and the invention is underway to track down the supplier, customers, and the entire network.