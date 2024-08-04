Hyderabad: Rat faeces found in food racks in hotel near airport

HYDERABAD: Amid the growing concerns over food safety in Hyderabad, the Food Safety Task Force inspected local restaurants in Shamshabad and observed several violations.

On Friday, the team found that ‘Yes Bawarchi Multi Cuisine Restaurant’ in Shamshabad had not kept FSSAI certificate on display and the TDS of drinking water provided was found to be 24 which is lower than the mandated minimum 75.

The popular restaurant had stored synthetic food colours in its store room which were later discarded by the officials. Moreover, semi-prepared and raw food articles were without lids while rat faeces were seen on the racks and floor, hence rat infestation was suspected in the storeroom.

Windows were not concealed with insect-proof screens and pest control records of the premises and medical certificates for the food handlers were not available with FBO.

The officials further observed the flaking plasters on the ceiling and the flooring of the kitchen was untidy and patchy.

Similarly, at Airport Bawarchi Restaurant in Shamshabad, the task force team found pest control records and other similar violations.

In another restaurant, Hotel Hyderabad Grand, the team found expired food articles like red chilli sauce, sweet chilli sauce, coconut milk, rosewater, fish masala and thyme.

The food safety officials seized and discarded some expired food articles from the restaurant for violating food safety norms.