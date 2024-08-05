Five arrested with 803 kg of ganja in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths apprehended five persons for allegedly peddling 803 kg of dry ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana. The seized drugs are worth about Rs 2.81 crore.

According to the police, an accused, Somanatha Khara, has been engaging vehicle drivers to deliver the contraband to customers for a while now. He got acquainted with one Sanjeev Reddy, a DCM container owner-cum-driver, and another driver from Karnataka. Khara reportedly struck a deal with Sanjeev to transport ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra on a commission basis.

On August 1, Sanjeev along with his driver loaded chemical solvents from a company in Vizag and then connected with Khara. The DCM owner loaded 26 bags of ganja. Meanwhile, Khara and his associates followed the vehicle to ensure it was safely delivered to one Suresh Patil at Patancheru, who was then supposed to make the delivery to Maharashtra.

On August 3, when the accused reached near Pedda Golconda ORR junction, the police apprehended them.