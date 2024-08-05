Telangana police rescue six-year-old, arrest kidnapper

HYDERABAD: Abids police on Sunday rescued a six-year-old girl kidnapped on Saturday evening and reunited her with her parents. The accused, identified as MD Bilal, who was traced with the child in Immule Narva village was apprehended by the police.

The girl was reportedly playing on the road near a temple at Kattelmandi when she was kidnapped by Bilal who lured her by promising her chocolate.

In the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, she had mentioned that the girl had not returned home even though her cousin, who was accompanying the six-year-old, came back.

Based on the complaint, the police formed several special teams and launched a search. Analysing the CCTV footage, the police found that the accused boarded an auto-rickshaw along with the child. They finally tracked and located the accused near Kothur. On further investigation, the police found that Bilal, a native of Bihar, had been named accused in a few other kidnapping cases and was evading the police.

TV channels aired visuals of the family members of the girl allegedly trying to attack the accused when he was brought to the police station on Sunday morning.