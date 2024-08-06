Korean wonders

HYDERABAD: Taking a break from the regular biryanis and beers, SOCIAL geared up for an immersive Korean festival, ‘Kore-yeah,’ a one-stop destination for K-Culture fans. ‘Kore-yeah’ is a celebration of the rich traditions of Korea, offering the best of K-Culture, K-Pop, K-Food, and drinks. The festival showcases authentic dishes curated by Chef Yen Valavalkar and Chef Soonye Choi of Sattori Food Lab, alongside Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd.
Our visit to SOCIAL happened on a pleasant monsoon afternoon, a perfect setting to savour the Korean cuisine. The combination of monsoon, music, and menu enriched our dining experience. To offer an interactive experience, they have introduced BTS fan meets, chow-down challenges, K-Pop karaoke, and many more activities.
Sharing details about the Korean festival, Karthik, Head at SOCIAL Hyderabad, said, “We introduced the Korean menu to offer an authentic Korean culinary experience for our guests. The nature of Korean food, being tangy and spicy, perfectly aligns with the taste preferences of Hyderabadis. Not to forget, there are ample K-fans in Hyderabad. The monsoon weather is apt for savouring ramen, skewers, and more.”
“The Korean chefs — Chef Yen Valavalkar and Chef Soonye Choi — prepare the food authentically. We don’t use locally sourced ingredients such as spices; everything is made the authentic way,” he added.
Without any further delay, we took a glance at the menu. The menu features an array of dishes and drinks with Korean ingredients such as Korean rice cakes, Kim (seaweed), Kimchi, Gochujang sauce, and the ever-popular Soju. For small plates, they offer Gochujang Glaze Mushrooms, Corn and Cheese Skillet, Korean Potato Mille Feuille, Kimchi Jeon, Crispy Tofu Salad, Korean Fried Chicken, Ddak Gochi, Salmon Carpaccio in Cham Sauce, and Prawn Menbosha.
We started our culinary journey with the Korean Fried Chicken made with the signature gochujang sauce. The chicken was perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with the gochujang sauce adding a delightful kick of spicy and tangy flavours. Next, we tried Ddak Gochi, Korean-style chicken skewers marinated in sweet smoked soy. The skewers were succulent and the marinade had a rich, smoky sweetness that complemented the chicken well. The Prawn Menbosha, a Daebak Korean shrimp toast served with garlic ranch, was a delightful surprise. The toast was crispy and the shrimp filling was juicy and flavourful, with the garlic ranch adding a creamy, tangy contrast.
For cocktails, they have Soju Kimchi Highball, K-Colada, Soju Sangria, Somaek, J-Soju Negroni, Rice Highball, Ginger at Your Service Boba, and Hallyu Litchi Boba. The Soju Kimchi Highball was particularly refreshing, with the unique kick of kimchi.
The menu also features different types of ramen, including Veg Kimchi Ramen topped with fried tofu, Kimchi Ramen with chicken chashu, Buddae Jiggae (Korean army stew), Stir Fry Ramen, and Shrimp Ramen. We tried the Veg Kimchi Ramen topped with fried tofu, which was delicious. This had a perfect balance of tangy and spicy flavours from the kimchi, and the fried tofu added a nice texture contrast. The ramen noodles were cooked just right, making each bite a delight.
Additionally, they offer large plates including Rose Tteokbokki with Mixed Vegetables, Rose Tteokbokki with Bacon, Tofu Bibimbap, Chicken Chashu Bibimbap, Mushroom & Tofu Bulgogi, Tenderloin Bulgogi, and Braised Lamb.