Korean wonders

HYDERABAD: Taking a break from the regular biryanis and beers, SOCIAL geared up for an immersive Korean festival, ‘Kore-yeah,’ a one-stop destination for K-Culture fans. ‘Kore-yeah’ is a celebration of the rich traditions of Korea, offering the best of K-Culture, K-Pop, K-Food, and drinks. The festival showcases authentic dishes curated by Chef Yen Valavalkar and Chef Soonye Choi of Sattori Food Lab, alongside Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Our visit to SOCIAL happened on a pleasant monsoon afternoon, a perfect setting to savour the Korean cuisine. The combination of monsoon, music, and menu enriched our dining experience. To offer an interactive experience, they have introduced BTS fan meets, chow-down challenges, K-Pop karaoke, and many more activities.

Sharing details about the Korean festival, Karthik, Head at SOCIAL Hyderabad, said, “We introduced the Korean menu to offer an authentic Korean culinary experience for our guests. The nature of Korean food, being tangy and spicy, perfectly aligns with the taste preferences of Hyderabadis. Not to forget, there are ample K-fans in Hyderabad. The monsoon weather is apt for savouring ramen, skewers, and more.”

“The Korean chefs — Chef Yen Valavalkar and Chef Soonye Choi — prepare the food authentically. We don’t use locally sourced ingredients such as spices; everything is made the authentic way,” he added.