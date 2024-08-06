Lebanon calling

HYDERABAD: There’s magic in the hands of those who make food. Whether it’s the flavour or the aroma that makes you drool, it all depends on the maker of the dishes. Speaking of magic, Chef Jameela Zakey is bringing it to the Lebanese Food Festivals at Hyba, Novotel Convention Centre Hyderabad. Running until August 10, this festival offers some amazing dishes for those who love trying something truly different.
Chef Jameela welcomed us warmly, setting up the table and discussing the flavours of each dish. She shared, “Each dish is curated to keep the essence as authentic as possible. The best way to enjoy this food is with your hands — it tastes great that way. Here, the spices do not overpower the food’s flavour. Everything is mild and blends well in your mouth.”
First, we were served Shorba Bil Adas, a lentil soup that tasted good. Next, we had Al Fattoush, a salad made with greens and toasted bread, tossed in olive oil.
Feeling relaxed after these, we were soon served Cold Mezze with dips like Hummus, Muhammara, and Baba Ghanoush, accompanied by unique and exceptional Pita Bread sticks.
Enjoying the pita bread with dips, we then moved to the grills, which offered plenty of options. For vegetarians, there was Moroccan Chermoule Paneer, soft and flavourful, and Fatayer Bis Sabaneh, crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside spinach pies.
For non-vegetarians, there were Sheeh Touk (chicken), Sheesh Kabab, Grilled Rubiyan (char-grilled prawns), and juicy, flavourful Lamb Chops. Chef Jameela remarked, “The best way to have these is with your hands; you cannot enjoy your food otherwise.”
For the main course, we had Kabsa Dijaj made with chicken and Riz Ma Musakal Kadrawath made with mixed vegetables, along with an option of lamb meat. The rice was flavourful, with a noticeable taste of caramelised onion.
For dessert, we enjoyed Baklava, a nut pastry, and Knafeh. To end the meal, we were given herbal tea, specially made by the chef, providing an amazing conclusion to a fulfilling meal.
As we sipped the tea, we asked Chef Jameela about Hyderabadi cuisine. She shared, “I love Hyderabadi food. You people have great food, and it feels great to come here. The last time I came to Hyderabad was about 6 years ago. I like the food here, but it is too spicy.”
On asking her favourite dish from the Lebanese menu at Hyba, she said, “Everything is my favourite. Every dish is authentic and not overpowered with spices. I do not use soda in my food, so you feel light after eating. Each dish here is unique, and I love offering these options to our guests.”
So, what are you waiting for? Make some time and rush to Hyba, Novotel, to relish the amazing Lebanese cuisine.