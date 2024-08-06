Lebanon calling

HYDERABAD: There’s magic in the hands of those who make food. Whether it’s the flavour or the aroma that makes you drool, it all depends on the maker of the dishes. Speaking of magic, Chef Jameela Zakey is bringing it to the Lebanese Food Festivals at Hyba, Novotel Convention Centre Hyderabad. Running until August 10, this festival offers some amazing dishes for those who love trying something truly different.

Chef Jameela welcomed us warmly, setting up the table and discussing the flavours of each dish. She shared, “Each dish is curated to keep the essence as authentic as possible. The best way to enjoy this food is with your hands — it tastes great that way. Here, the spices do not overpower the food’s flavour. Everything is mild and blends well in your mouth.”

First, we were served Shorba Bil Adas, a lentil soup that tasted good. Next, we had Al Fattoush, a salad made with greens and toasted bread, tossed in olive oil.

Feeling relaxed after these, we were soon served Cold Mezze with dips like Hummus, Muhammara, and Baba Ghanoush, accompanied by unique and exceptional Pita Bread sticks.

Enjoying the pita bread with dips, we then moved to the grills, which offered plenty of options. For vegetarians, there was Moroccan Chermoule Paneer, soft and flavourful, and Fatayer Bis Sabaneh, crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside spinach pies.