Telangana government appoints Anand Mahindra as chairman of Skill varsity

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, will be appointed the chairperson of the Young India Skill University (YISY) within two days.

He revealed that he had requested Mahindra to take up the responsibility of the university which is being established on PPP model.

The chief minister, who is on a visit to the US, addressed the Indian diaspora in New Jersey. He invited NRIs to come to Telangana and invest.

“It is your land, your country. I promise you the best bang for your buck, the maximum returns, if you invest in Telangana. The satisfaction of partnering in the journey ahead will be a bonus. You have made America stronger and more prosperous with your skills. Now come to Telangana. The three-ring state gives you distinct metro, semi-urban and rural ecosystems to invest in,” the chief minister said

Stating that a decade of misrule and betrayals has ended in Telangana, Revanth said: “I was here last year, and addressed you as the TPCC president. I had promised you that I will come back here again only after a Congress government comes to power, ending a decade of misrule and betrayals. I have kept my promise.”

Addressing concerns of balance in governance, the chief minister said: “We are going to pursue rapid, sustainable and future-oriented economic growth of epic proportions through matchless investor policies. Growth, augmented revenues, high jobs creation at varied levels of skills are equally in focus”

He said that his government will compete to develop Hyderabad not as a top city in India but the world.