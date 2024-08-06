Telangana government appoints Anand Mahindra as chairman of Skill varsity

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, will be appointed the chairperson of the Young India Skill University (YISY) within two days.
He revealed that he had requested Mahindra to take up the responsibility of the university which is being established on PPP model.
The chief minister, who is on a visit to the US, addressed the Indian diaspora in New Jersey. He invited NRIs to come to Telangana and invest.
“It is your land, your country. I promise you the best bang for your buck, the maximum returns, if you invest in Telangana. The satisfaction of partnering in the journey ahead will be a bonus. You have made America stronger and more prosperous with your skills. Now come to Telangana. The three-ring state gives you distinct metro, semi-urban and rural ecosystems to invest in,” the chief minister said
Stating that a decade of misrule and betrayals has ended in Telangana, Revanth said: “I was here last year, and addressed you as the TPCC president. I had promised you that I will come back here again only after a Congress government comes to power, ending a decade of misrule and betrayals. I have kept my promise.”
Addressing concerns of balance in governance, the chief minister said: “We are going to pursue rapid, sustainable and future-oriented economic growth of epic proportions through matchless investor policies. Growth, augmented revenues, high jobs creation at varied levels of skills are equally in focus”
He said that his government will compete to develop Hyderabad not as a top city in India but the world.
Outlining the plans for a “next-level Hyderabad”, Revanth said: “The Future City will join Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad as the fourth city. A world-class master plan, benchmarked against the best in the world, the future city will have every conceivable facility and amenity. All it needs is you.”
He outlined how Telangana was seeking to invigorate and catalyse its strong base in software, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, healthcare and would add strong competencies in future tech, including Artificial Intelligence, and try to become the preferred manufacturing alternative to China for global corporations looking at backup destinations with a “China+one” strategy.
WK Holdings signs $5 million MoU
Phani Karra and Greg Walsh of Walsh Karra Holdings, a US-based investment firm, and Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub, nodal organisation for women’s entrepreneurship, signed an MoU in the US guaranteeing an investment of $5 million in
WE Hub over the next five years
The MoU was signed in the presence of CM A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.
WK Holdings will invest over $100 million in next five years in Telangana entrepreneurs