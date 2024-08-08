Glamour of haute couture

HYDERABAD: Fashion has been making waves in Hyderabad over the past few years, cementing its position as a major player in the country by blending historic charm with cutting-edge style. A recent highlight was the pop-up lifestyle exhibition hosted by Warehouse by Mudita at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. Renowned for offering high-end designer collections, this event brought the latest trends and exceptional deals to fashion enthusiasts.

The highly anticipated shopping extravaganza showcased collections from an array of distinguished designers, including Elisha Wadhwani, Varun Nidhika, Anshu Jain, Nupur Kanoi, Rohit Bal, Ivory by Dipika, Devasya, Kavita Bhartia, Dhruv Kapoor, Preeti Trawar, Preeti S Kapoor, Rococo by Raghvi, Vikram Phadnis, Gulabo & Asal by Abu Sandeep, Sameer Gujral, Blue Bubble, Sole Affair by Seema Mehra, Sunita & Shagun Nagi, I am Design, Kalista, Kritika Dawar, Luxury Cloud, and many more.

Mudita Jaipuria, the founder, shared her thoughts on the exhibition: “Hyderabad is a very important market for us because it has a large young community and a significant spending community. Warehouse by Mudita currently exhibits in four cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. As a sales aggregator, we have helped brands amplify their sales since 2015. I have been in the fashion industry since 2006 and we have worked with many labels since then. We started with 9 or 10 designers, and now we showcase more than 30 labels in this show. It has been a long and arduous journey but also extremely rewarding, both monetarily and personally. God has been very kind.”

According to Mudita, Hyderabad is a fantastic market and showcasing here annually was a conscious decision. “We do not just look at Hyderabad as a single city; we see it as representing the entire South zone. People from Chennai and Bengaluru come to Hyderabad to check out the collections,” she explained.

For Mudita, fashion is a necessity rather than a trend. “We all need clothes, but good ones. For me, it is more about the quality rather than following any trend,” she sumed up.