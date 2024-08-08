Visual humorist’s satirical symphony

HYDERABAD: When a person tells jokes on stage, they’re called a comedian. But what do you call an artist who brings laughter through paintings? Perhaps a ‘visual humorist’. If you have a good sense of humour, the paintings featured in the ‘Satirical Symphony’ show, curated by Annapurna M and Kiran K Mohan, are sure to delight you with their wit. The playful titles paired with the artworks promise to bring a smile to your face. Using transition as his primary theme, A Rajeswara Rao uniquely incorporates the local humour of his native Vizianagaram into his paintings.

Organised by Dhoomimal Gallery and Art Magnum, this exhibition showcases approximately 25 paintings at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art. The works present everyday scenes through a satirical and ironic lens. Rajeswara Rao’s distinctive approach not only entertains but also offers insightful commentary on the human condition, making his art both engaging and thought-provoking.

Through his paintings, Rajeswara Rao captures the aspirations of ordinary people and explores the psychological desires of the physical self. Reflecting on the show’s title, he shares, “I completed my master’s degree in 1990. In 1991, along with my friends, I set up a studio in the old city. We worked together for four years. During our time at Central University of Hyderabad, prominent galleries often offered us shows, leading to group exhibitions and eventually solo shows. After marrying an artist in 1995, we built a small studio and continued our work. In the early 2000s, I noticed significant changes around me — small shops and schools were replaced by booming real estate developments and people’s dressing styles and vehicles changed drastically. This shift inspired my satirical concept, which I titled ‘Satirical Symphony.’ Before this, all my paintings were untitled.”

With photographic precision, Rajeswara Rao observes and portrays people in a whimsical realm. Despite addressing serious issues, his representations are infused with wit, drama, and humour. The multifaceted nature of his paintings serves as an instant reminder of viewers’ own dreams and fantasies. He recalls, “A pivotal moment in my journey was when my househelp shared a story about her daughter’s dowry. This inspired me to paint a humorous image of a fat, black woman in shades, drinking Pepsi, and sitting on a scooter. This marked the beginning of my themed paintings with humorous titles that made people laugh.”