Four STPs to prevent sewage flows into Hyderabad reservoirs

HYDERABAD: To prevent sewage from contaminating the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated measures to build four Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a capacity of 20 MLD.

The HMWSSB will oversee the construction of two STPs with capacities of four and five MLDs for Osmansagar and two STPs with capacities of five and six MLDs for Himayatsagar. The proposed STPs will include interception weirs, inlet and distribution (I&D) structures and the laying of diversion trunk sewers to reduce sewage pollution in the reservoirs.

A four MLD capacity STP for the Bulkapur and Janwada zones will be built at Janwada, a five MLD STP for the Himayatnagar and Chilkur zones at Himayatnagar for the Osmansagar reservoir, a five MLD capacity STP for Aziznagar at Bangaliguda and Nagireddyguda zones at Nagireddyguda, and a six MLD capacity STP for the Kothwalguda, Shamshabad and Kavaguda zones at the Kamuni nala confluence point.

Last year, the HMWSSB developed a comprehensive plan to eliminate sewage pollution in the reservoirs by managing the sewage generated in the catchment areas of these waterbodies, taking into account the projected population growth for the next 30 years.

To protect these reservoirs, which are over 100 years old, from pollution, the authorities proposed building four STPs and creating diversion channels to transport treated water downstream. The Water Board has requested bids for these projects, which will cost Rs 65.05 crore.

For the Osmansagar reservoir, a four MLD STP plant for the Bulkapur and Janwada zones will be built at Janwada at an estimated cost of around Rs 11.42 crore. At an estimated cost of Rs 14.27 crore, five MLD STPs will be constructed in Himayatnagar and Chilkur zones at Himayatnagar. An I&D structure and collection chamber with pumping arrangements will also be built in Chilkur and Himayatnagar for Rs 1.24 crore.

A six-MLD STP for Kothwalguda, Shamshabad, and Kavaguda zones will be built at the Kamuni nala confluence point at an estimated cost of Rs 15.48 crore. The project includes constructing an I&D structure with pumping arrangements at Kothwalguda, Kavaguda, and Kamuni nala confluence point (Rs 99.89 lakh) and laying a conveying main from Kothwalguda and Kavaguda collection chambers to STP (Rs 85.81 lakh).