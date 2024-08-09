Hyderabad

Hyderabad man booked after he impersonates cop, dupes sisters of Rs 11.37 lakh

Despite repeated promises to return the money, the accused did not send back any amount at all and disappeared later.
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have registered a cheating case against a man who purportedly impersonated a police officer and duped two people of Rs 11.37 lakh.

The victims, S Durgadevi and her elder sister Rangalaxmi, were approached by the accused, Kiran Kumar, in January. Kiran had allegedly promised to help arrange a police job for Durgadevi’s younger brother, Ganesh, and asked them to pay Rs 52,000 for it.

‘Demanded additional funds’

However, Kiran allegedly started demanding additional funds. Over time, the sisters transferred a total of Rs 11.37 lakh on various occasions.

The sisters, unable to contact him for a month, lodged a complaint with the police. The case is under investigation, the cops added.

