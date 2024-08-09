Woman booked for throwing snake at RTC conductor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly threw a snake at a female TGSRTC conductor in Vidyanagar on Thursday.

As per the RTC management, the woman initially tried to vandalise the bus, which was going from Secunderabad to LB Nagar, with a beer bottle, after which the driver halted the vehicle as the rear end of the bus was damaged.

Subsequently, the woman conductor questioned the woman about her action, after which she is said to have taken out a snake from her bag and thrown it at the former. However, the conductor managed to escape.

A case was registered against the accused woman at Nallakunta police station based on a complaint filed by RTC officials.

Later in the day, taking to X, TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar rubbished the claims that the bus was vandalised because the driver did not stop at the Vidyanagar bus stand. “There is no truth in the propaganda that the bus was attacked because the bus did not stop at the Vidyanagar bus stand. There is no RTC bus stop after the free left on the Vidyanagar signal. There are two bus stops before and after the free left,” he said.

Noting that legal action would be taken against the woman, Sajjanar added, “It is unfortunate that some people are terrorising the staff who are performing their duties with dedication and selflessness by attacking the buses that are transporting the passengers safely to their destinations. The management of TGSRTC does not ignore such incidents.”