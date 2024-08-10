HYDRAA warns against storing toxic waste in residential buildings

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), a wing of GHMC has warned of stringent action against those persons illegally storing unauthorised hazardous materials in the residential buildings within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

An official statement said that some people were storing hazardous materials in the residential buildings which is a matter of concern.

The statement also stated that if anybody wants to meet the HYDRAA commissioner and submit their complaints, they can make the appointment by calling 7207923085.

Details of the informers will be kept confidential and necessary action will be taken against such buildings to ensure the safety and security of the public, the statement added.

It is important to note that in the last two years, five major incidents occurred in different parts of the city resulting in loss of lives and properties.

In March 2022, about 11 persons died in Bhoiguda; in September 2022, eight persons died at Ruby Hotel in Secunderabad; and three people died on January 19, 2023, in Deccan Corporate Knitwear, Secunderabad. Furthermore, on March 16, 2023, 12 people died in Swapnalok Complex Secunderabad and on November 13, 2023, nine people died in Balaji Residential Complex, Nampally.

Toll-free numbers

18005990099 or landlines 040-29560509, 040-29560596, 040-29565758, 040-29560593.

Citizens can also email commissionerhydraa@gmail.com or WhatsApp at 9000113667.

