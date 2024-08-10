Let’s chaat

HYDERABAD: We all crave food that not only satisfies our hunger but also delights our taste buds. Regardless of the style or authenticity, the most important factor is taste. When it comes to satisfying light food cravings, Haldiram's stands out as a top choice. Known for its amazing snacks, Haldiram's has been consistently offering great food options that can be enjoyed on the spot. In Hyderabad, Haldiram's Begumpet has become a go-to destination for a quick and delicious bite.

Keeping this in mind and preserving its essence, the food joint has curated a menu that's hard to resist. We took a closer look at what's in store and sampled some of the offerings.

We started with Aam Panna, a refreshing juice that gave our taste buds a delightful kickstart. Next, we indulged in Pani Puri, which had an authentic flavor that was simply irresistible.

Moving on, we tried the Masala Pav Bhaji with extra butter, which perfectly satisfied our cravings. And who could leave without tasting the amazing Chole Bhature? It was delicious and perfectly suited for Hyderabad's current weather.

Soon after, we were served Palak Patta Chaat, a crispy spinach dish topped with sev, curd, and a tangy masala—definitely a must-try. While we all love pizza, have you ever heard of Naanzza? It's a pizza on naan, both visually appealing and delicious.

We then enjoyed Raj Kachori, filled with a flavourful mix of aloo, chana, sev, curd, chat masala, and a generous helping of love. The famous Bhujia Sev is also made fresh in-house and is now available as a gift box.

They also offer combo meals featuring both South Indian and North Indian dishes.