20-year-old SUV driver held for killing pedestrian in Hyderabad held, five on the run

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old college student driving an SUV car rammed into a pedestrian at Jeedimetla police station limits on Sunday morning. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The victim, identified as Basha Gopi (38), died on the spot.

While the driver Manish Goud was arrested, his five friends who were also seated in the car at the time of the accident managed to flee from the spot, the police said. The accident took place at around 6.15 am in the Gajularamaram area. CCTV footage of the accident revealed that the victim was walking on the side of the road when he saw a speeding car coming his way. Although he tried to move away from the car’s path, he was still hit. Due to the impact of the collision, the pedestrian was tossed into the air and fell a few metres away from the car.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police said that the college students had reportedly attended a party the previous night and were returning home from Kukatpally to Jeedimetla.

Earlier this month, a seven-year-old boy died on the spot and his father was severely injured after a college student allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state rammed into their bike in Golconda. The father later succumbed to his injuries.