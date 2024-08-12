Gangman, two daughters run over by train in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A railway employee and his two daughters were run over by a train at the Gowdavalli railway station on Sunday evening.

The father, identified as T Krishna (38), worked as a trackman under the engineering department. “As it was Bonalu, he had taken his two daughters along with him to the station,” the Malkajgiri Railway Protection Force personnel said.

At around 4.20 pm, the younger daughter, Varni (5), suddenly got onto the railway tracks and started wandering. Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema Express was fast approaching the station.

“Seeing the younger daughter on the tracks, both Krishna and his elder daughter Varshitha (11) rushed to pull the little girl aside. However, all of them were run over by the train and died on the spot,” the RPF said.

When asked about the presence of a station master at the station, the police said, “Gowdavalli is a halt station and not many passengers opt to board the train from here. Most times, there is no stop at the station.”

The RPF has registered a case under Section 194 BNS on charges of death under suspicious circumstances and an investigation is on.