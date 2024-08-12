Minor among four held for robbery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gudimalkapur police on Saturday apprehended four individuals, including a juvenile, who allegedly cheated an auto-driver under the pretext of hailing a ride and stole his cash and silver jewellery at the Trimulgherry ground.

Based on the information, two persons — Ch Pavan and Dass Vamshi Krishna — reached Mangalhat on a bus to purchase ganja on July 28. Upon reaching there, the duo conspired with two other individuals, E Steven and a minor, to commit theft at Ranigunj.

They then purportedly consumed drugs at an isolated place before asking an auto driver at Rethibowli to drop them at Secunderabad railway station.

Although the driver initially refused, the duo requested him to drop them at the station as they would otherwise miss their train. When the auto driver reached Ranigunj at around 1 am, the duo asked the driver to stop the auto.

Meanwhile, the other two accused reached the spot on a bike and threatened the auto driver to continue driving to Trimulgherry ground at Subash Nagar.

The four accused persons then allegedly stole Rs 7,800 from his pocket and forcibly looted two silver rings and a silver chain from him. They also reportedly threatened him with a knife and forcefully transferred Rs 1,000 from his bank account through a UPI transaction.

As the driver started shouting for help, they fled from the spot. The perpatrators have a criminal record and have been involved in cases registered at different places, police said.