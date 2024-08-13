Hyderabad

Case against Danam Nagender for demolishing wall in Jubilee Hills

According to enforcement in-charge V Papaiah, the MLA and two others, Gopal Naik and Ramchander, allegedly trespassed and unlawfully assembled at Nandagiri Hills on Saturday at around 10.30 am.
MLA Danam Nagender
MLA Danam NagenderFile Photo, EPS
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has been named accused number 3 in a case of trespassing and illegal demolition of a compound wall in Jubilee Hills.

According to enforcement in-charge V Papaiah, the MLA and two others, Gopal Naik and Ramchander, allegedly trespassed and unlawfully assembled at Nandagiri Hills on Saturday at around 10.30 am.

Further, Papaiah stated that in the presence of the MLA, some unidentified persons near Guru Brahma Nagar illegally demolished a compound wall that falls under the government land (GHMC).

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com