Rising stars

HYDERABAD: The recent blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD featured an ensemble cast, including prominent actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film also showcased talent from Hyderabad’s theatre scene, such as Ayaz Pasha, who played the character of Ajju. But that’s not all, K Sasidhar, who portrayed Mahesh in the movie Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao is another youngster from the city’s theatre circuit. CE speaks to both the young actors on their successful transition to celluloid on International Youth Day.

Working with Deepika in my first film was a surreal experience: Ayaz Pasha

Initially, I worked as an assistant production designer in the Telugu film industry for three years, contributing to projects like Shyam Singha Roy and Major under the guidance of art director Kolla Avinash. Despite my involvement in these significant projects, I felt like my life was at a standstill. Around the same time, I heard about auditions for a web series titled 11th Hour, starring Tamannaah Bhatia. After auditioning, I landed a role, which became my first major break in the industry.

Upon completing the web series, I moved to Mumbai and joined the production team for Made in Heaven – Season 2 as an Assistant Production Designer. During this period, a friend invited me to audition for Project K (now Kalki 2898 AD). I auditioned, and they liked my performance. Director Nag Ashwin called me back for a monologue, and while I was in France shooting for Made in Heaven – Season 2, I received a call from the film’s assistant director confirming my role. Initially, it was a small part, but Nag Ashwin appreciated my character and expanded my role, including me in Part 2 as well. Working with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone in my first film was a dream come true and a surreal experience. I’m an architect by profession. My journey into theatre began when I was 18, during my second year of college. I started attending theatre workshops conducted by my professor, RK Shenoy, who runs a theatre company called Dramanon. I performed with Dramanon for about six years, until 2019, just before the pandemic. After that, I decided to take a break from theatre to focus on film acting. The theatre community currently lacks financial stability. Many theatre performers have day jobs and do theatre as a side gig. I decided to focus on film acting to better understand my career trajectory and financial prospects. Although I still love theatre, my primary focus is now on film acting.