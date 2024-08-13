Rising stars

HYDERABAD: The recent blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD featured an ensemble cast, including prominent actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film also showcased talent from Hyderabad’s theatre scene, such as Ayaz Pasha, who played the character of Ajju. But that’s not all, K Sasidhar, who portrayed Mahesh in the movie Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao is another youngster from the city’s theatre circuit. CE speaks to both the young actors on their successful transition to celluloid on International Youth Day.
Working with Deepika in my first film was a surreal experience: Ayaz Pasha
Initially, I worked as an assistant production designer in the Telugu film industry for three years, contributing to projects like Shyam Singha Roy and Major under the guidance of art director Kolla Avinash. Despite my involvement in these significant projects, I felt like my life was at a standstill. Around the same time, I heard about auditions for a web series titled 11th Hour, starring Tamannaah Bhatia. After auditioning, I landed a role, which became my first major break in the industry.
Upon completing the web series, I moved to Mumbai and joined the production team for Made in Heaven – Season 2 as an Assistant Production Designer. During this period, a friend invited me to audition for Project K (now Kalki 2898 AD). I auditioned, and they liked my performance. Director Nag Ashwin called me back for a monologue, and while I was in France shooting for Made in Heaven – Season 2, I received a call from the film’s assistant director confirming my role. Initially, it was a small part, but Nag Ashwin appreciated my character and expanded my role, including me in Part 2 as well. Working with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone in my first film was a dream come true and a surreal experience. I’m an architect by profession. My journey into theatre began when I was 18, during my second year of college. I started attending theatre workshops conducted by my professor, RK Shenoy, who runs a theatre company called Dramanon. I performed with Dramanon for about six years, until 2019, just before the pandemic. After that, I decided to take a break from theatre to focus on film acting. The theatre community currently lacks financial stability. Many theatre performers have day jobs and do theatre as a side gig. I decided to focus on film acting to better understand my career trajectory and financial prospects. Although I still love theatre, my primary focus is now on film acting.
Since childhood, I wanted to be an actor: K Sasidhar
As I delved deeper into theatre, I realised there was so much more to learn before becoming a professional actor. People often advised me to take a job and pursue acting on the side. I transitioned into event management after a while. While working, I continued attending workshops to refine my craft and build confidence. I worked as an event manager for five years, but I grew increasingly frustrated because people saw me only as an event manager and overlooked my acting potential. This frustration led me to quit my job.
I decided to reconnect with theatre, but then COVID-19 struck. Ironically, the pandemic worked in my favour by opening up more opportunities for theatre artists in Hyderabad. I later auditioned for and landed two projects: a film that is awaiting release and a web series in development. One notable project I’m involved in is Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, and working with him has been an incredible experience.
Since childhood, I wanted to be an actor but didn’t know how to pursue it professionally. I sought advice from those around me, but they lacked knowledge in the field. Despite this, I engaged in cultural activities during my school years at Kendriya Vidyalaya, which fuelled my enthusiasm. In my second year of college, a theatre company visited our campus and offered students the opportunity to audition. I was selected and participated in a workshop, which ignited my passion for theatre and marked the start of my journey.
I spent about six years with Dramanon, assisting with plays and attending workshops. To enhance my skills, I participated in significant workshops by Theatre Du Soleil, Adishakti Theatre, and Centocani Branco Teatrale. I also trained in Navarasa Sadhana under Guruji G Venu at Natanakairali, Kerala, to deepen my understanding of the craft.