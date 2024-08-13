UoH listed as top varsity by Nature Index for research

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked first among Indian universities and listed 16th among all institutions in the Academic sector for its research work in the latest Nature Index rankings, 2024.

The Nature Index is an indicator of high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences which includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Health Sciences and the Physical Sciences.

The 2024 Research Leaders are based on Nature Index data from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, in which the UoH received a count of 60 and a share of 20.10 under the Academic sector.

Prof Vice Chancellor BJ Rao speaking on the recognition said, “Consistency is the hallmark of excellence, and we are proud to have maintained our first position among universities as a leading Indian university.”

“Our continued presence at the top is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic rigour, innovative research, and student-centricity. We will continue to strive for excellence and setting new benchmarks,” he added.