Cyberabad police issue anti-ragging advisory

HYDERABAD: With the start of the new academic year, Cyberabad Police on Tuesday released a strict advisory against ragging in educational institutions.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty urged all institutions to form anti-ragging committees comprising the principal, teachers, wardens, parents and students. He recommended that these committees work in close coordination with student union leaders so that a ragging-free environment is ensured on campus.

Pointing out how some senior students may attempt to harass new students, the senior officer underscored that ragging is a punishable offence. Further, Mohanty encouraged educational institutions to display posters on anti-ragging laws in different parts of the campus.

According to the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, those involved in ragging may face an imprisonment ranging from six months to ten years depending on the severity of the offence. If the student is convicted or imprisoned under the Act, they will also be dismissed from their educational institution. If a student is imprisoned for more than six months, he or she will be barred from admission in any other educational institution, the CP added.