Telangana government allocates 250 police personnel to HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: Over 250 police personnel will be deputed to the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) wing to fulfil its responsibility towards disaster response and asset protection in its jurisdiction which is coterminous with the limits of tri police commissionerates up to Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) issued an order to this effect last week.

The MAUD asked the state DGP to depute the staff for smooth functioning of the HYDRAA. The staff consists of one superintendent of police (IPS cadre), three non-cadre superintendents of police, five DSPs, 21 inspectors of police, 33 sub-inspectors, five revenue inspectors, 12 revenue sub-inspectors, 101 constables, 72 home guards, three analytical officers and three assistant analytical officers.

The state government has appointed senior IPS officer A V Ranganath as the first HYDRAA Commissioner.