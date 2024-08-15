AIMIM opposes formation of HYDRAA, calls It an illegal move by Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has opposed the creation of the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) stating that it is illegal, arbitrary, and colorable exercise of power by the state government.

The HYDRAA is not part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act and was affecting the sanctity of the corporation and should be scrapped.

GHMC MIM Standing Committee members M Rashed Farazuddin, Mohd Naseeruddin, Mohd Muzaffar Hussain, Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, Mohd Ghouseuddin and Rafat Sultana met Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata at the corporation office and submitted a representation to them on Wednesday. They requested the Mayor to adopt a resolution at the Standing Committee meeting and to convene a special session of the general body (council meeting) at the earliest to take appropriate action.

The formation of HYDRAA is nothing but encroaching upon the powers, rights, and functions of GHMC and other local bodies within the limits of ORR, as the proposal of establishing the agency was neither tabled in the corporation nor the Legislative Assembly for discussion. It was brought through a GO as per the whims and fancies of the government, the MIM leaders said. Farazuddin said MIM is challenging the superimposition of HYDRAA as an agency on the GHMC.