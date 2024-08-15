Three peddlers held with drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: City police have arrested three drug offenders and seized multiple psychotropic drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore from them.

Giving details to the media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said: “It was a joint operation by the Banjara Hills police and Task Force sleuths. The operation led to the arrest of Ofozor Sunday Ejike, an international drug supplier from Nigeria, Anas Khan, an interstate drug peddler and Saif Khan, a drug delivery associate. We seized 256 grams of various drugs, including cocaine, (36 gm) MDMA (140 gm), nine ecstasy pills, six LSD blots, charas (32 gm) and meow-meow (41 gm).”

The police chief said, “Ejike entered India on a sports visa in 2016. He later turned to trafficking, and developed connections in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Anas Khan is from Bhopal and moved to Hyderabad in 2022. His drug activities escalated following his addiction and marriage to a drug user. He was involved in bulk drug transactions and supplied to local peddlers. Saif Khan, 27, assisted Anas in distributing drugs within Hyderabad.”

A source told TNIE that it was Anas Khan’s wife who provided him with the Nigerian’s contact number since she was also a consumer. Anas, who is into transportation business, would take a car to deliver in Bengaluru and procure drugs from Ejike, making sure to change cars on the way. The accused used social media to communicate.

Investigations revealed that the offenders procured drugs from Nigerian suppliers and sold them at inflated prices, using cash transactions to evade detection. The consumers are yet to be identified.

The Banjara Hills police plan to seek custody of the arrested accused. They also plan to book Anas’s wife for consumption of drugs and providing contact of the Nigerian peddler to her husband.