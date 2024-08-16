Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to improve aesthetics in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will take up beautification projects in the city to improve aesthetics, as per the instructions from the state government. and for creating visually appealing urban environments, the civic body has initiated steps to improve aesthetics.

The GHMC has decided to consult experts for various projects in this regard; parks, junctions, landscaping, walkways, musical fountains, development of various waterfronts. GHMC authorities said the consultants will need to assess the feasibility of projects in terms of execution and economical aspects and to consider the requirements of local stakeholders too.

Field visits, comprehensive plans with detailed designs, infrastructure layouts and integration of development with other existing infrastructure are other main tasks. While finalising a project, the consultants should involve the local community, including residents and businesses. They must also assess the environmental and social aspects of the site.