Job fraud: Teacher duped of Rs 2.28 lakh in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A private school teacher in Jeedimetla was duped of Rs 2.28 lakh after she was promised high returns for giving five-star ratings for city restaurants.

The 37-year-old victim of cyber fraud was approached on WhatsApp by a fraudster who assured her that she could make extra money through this part-time job. The teacher joined a Telegram group where tasks were regularly posted.

After she completed three tasks, she received an initial payment. To continue earning, the fraudsters asked her to register on a private website.

Upon registering on the website, the victim was told that she had to deposit a prepaid amount to continue with the tasks and that she would receive a higher pay in return.

When she earned around Rs 2.8 lakh and wanted to withdraw it, she was told to pay an additional fee to take her returns.

Initially, the victim paid Rs 64,000 and then around Rs 1.5 lakh in an attempt to withdraw her principal amount and profits. However, she was pressured to keep paying more money to withdraw her profits.

The fraud, which occurred in July, was reported on Thursday and the Cyberabad cybercrime cops have registered a case to take further legal action.