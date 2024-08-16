Short intense rains lash Hyderabad, leave commuters stranded

HYDERABAD: Short intense rains and thunderstorms lashed the city on Thursday evening, leaving the commuters stranded and soaked in the sudden downpours.

The moderate rains covered the GHMC limits including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and further to Sangareddy.

Other districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Karimnagar, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Vikarabad experienced light to moderate rains.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Sangareddy at 93.8 mm, followed by Hyderabad at 87.5 mm and Nagarkurnool at 87 mm.

IMD said the trough from Rayalaseema to the Comorin area from south Telangana extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers till August 20. IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph till August 20.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/North-Westerlies with wind speeds around 8-12 kmph.