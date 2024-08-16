Top printer files cybercrime complaint in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hitech Print Systems Limited (HPSL), an RBI-approved printer, has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police that an email from an unknown ID that it has been blacklisted was sent to its clients.

Given that HPSL’s clients include universities, banks and government departments, and it is known for handling sensitive documents such as question papers, the incident has been taken seriously.

HPSL manager Ramesh Philip said that the email was sent in the name of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and contained an attachment informing that HPSL has been blacklisted.

Philip said that the sender’s email was anticorruptionofindia@proton.me and NIOS confirmed that they haven’t sent any such email. “Circulating such false letters with criminal intention in mail will cause immense loss to us and also make us ineligible to participate in any tenders and will tarnish the image of the company,” the complaint said.

A complaint is registered with the Cybercrime police of Hyderabad Commissionerate under Sections 66-C,66-D ITA-2000-2008 and is being probed.