Health department forms task force to enhance medical education, healthcare in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The health department on Friday constituted a Task Force Committee to streamline medical education and improve the performance of private and government medical colleges and the healthcare facilities in the state.

As per the order issued by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, the five-member committee consists of Director of Medical Education as member convenor, Director of Medical Education (Academic), Registrar, KNRUHS, Principal, Osmania Medical College and Principal, Gandhi Medical College as members. They will undertake the monitoring of admission process for UG and PG seats in private and government medical colleges.

The committee will also track Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance systems (AEBAS), OP/Ip, maternal and newborn child health, family adoption programme and cadavers -forensic medicine.

The committee will closely monitor the issues and further submit detailed recommendations to the government to improve the healthcare system in the state.