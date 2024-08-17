Intense showers lash Hyderabad; IMD issues yellow alert until August 20

HYDERABAD: Rain lashed several parts of the city in the morning and evening hours on Friday.

The rain came as a surprise in the evening, affecting traffic on major routes as commuters struggled to protect themselves from getting soaked.

Light to moderate rains and thunderstorms were also experienced in districts such Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Mahbubabad, Narayanpet, Nizamanad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Jangaon, and other places.

As per the TGDPS, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Karimnagar at 171 mm, followed by Medak at 129.8 mm, while in the city, Patancheru recorded the highest rainfall at 61.5 mm.

IMD has issued a yellow alert till August 20. For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers and at times intense spells accompanied by gusty winds upto 30-40 kmph.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 24°C respectively.