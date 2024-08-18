Telangana: Mother kills two kids, ends life in lake

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching case, a mother killed her two children before taking her own life by jumping into Shamirpet lake on Saturday.

The horrifying incident came to light when the bodies of the children, identified as Anand (5) and Diksha (4), were discovered in Shamirpet lake after locals alerted the police about the same. Search efforts were immediately initiated to locate Bhanupriya, a native of Mullugu in Siddipet district. She was found dead at a different location nearby and police confirmed that she died by suicide.

Preliminary investigations suggest that family disputes might have driven Bhanupriya to the extreme step. The police launched a probe to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.