Hyderabad Uber driver accused of sexual harassment

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman, employed as a security guard at a private firm, filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police, alleging sexual harassment by an Uber bike driver has come to light in Banjara Hills. The incident occurred late Sunday night when she was returning home from work.

According to police, the driver, identified as Rakesh, arrived at the location to pick her. However, during the ride, the driver allegedly began to misbehave with her. The victim, reported that he touched her inappropriately and showed her explicit videos on her phone.

Disturbed by the driver’s actions, the woman began shouting for help and as locals gathered the pilot fled the scene without collecting the fare.

A case has been registered under Sections 75, 79, and 294 and further investigation is on.