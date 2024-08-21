Impact of meal preparation on health, nutrition

HYDERABAD: Meal preparation is an essential practice that can profoundly impact our health, well-being, and daily routines. As Dr Radha Reddy Chada, a Consultant and HOD, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics briefly puts it, “Eating is a mindset, if you control your mindset, so you can actually know how to eat correctly.” This mindset begins with how we approach preparing our meals.

One common practice is the advance preparation of fruits and vegetables, often done for convenience. However, cutting fruits and vegetables days ahead of time may not be as beneficial as it seems. While it saves time and reduces stress, there’s a significant trade-off. Nutrients, particularly vitamins and minerals, begin to degrade once the fruits and vegetables are cut. But its different in commercially frozen vegetables, where specific treatments help retain some nutritional value. But even then, nothing beats the freshness and full nutritional content of produce that is cut and cooked immediately before consumption.

Amos Walter, a presentation specialist, shares his personal experience: “I usually cut the fruits and vegetables before I cook, as that is the best way to go about cooking.” This approach not only ensures that he is consuming the most nutrients possible but also connects him more deeply to the food he prepares, enhancing his overall eating experience.

There’s also a broader issue of hygiene and safety. Pre-cut fruits and vegetables available on platforms like BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart may not always be as clean or fresh as we assume. Unlike frozen produce, which undergoes a preservation process, these items are merely fresh-cut, which raises concerns about their hygiene. In a country like India, where the question of whether fruits and vegetables have been thoroughly washed is a legitimate concern, it is safer to buy fresh produce and wash it yourself before consumption. This not only eliminates the risk of consuming harmful bacteria or chemicals but also preserves the full range of nutrients.