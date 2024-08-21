Loans not waived, angry farmers burn Telangana CM Revanth’s effigies

ADILABAD: The political heat between the ruling party and opposition party in the state over the crop loan waiver picked up in Adilabad on Tuesday. When BJP and BRS leaders along with farmers who had taken loans of Rs 2 lakh and above protested against the government for not waiving the loans.

Angry farmers burned effigies of CM Revanth Reddy, alleging that their loans had not been waived despite the CM’s claim that the third phase of loan waiver was done on August 15. BJP district president K Brahmanandam organised a rasta roko on NH 44 in Gudihatnur mandal.

In Ruyyadi, 11 farmers were slapped with cases after they took part in a ‘Shav Yatra’ against the government on Monday. On the same day, the government appointed special officers in each mandal to collect details of farmers whose loans were not waived.

Rythu Sangam leaders alleged that in Adilabad, while loans worth Rs 600 cr of 55,900 farmers were waived, 34,000 farmers are yet to receive this benefit.