Teen climber Preetham Goli conquers Kilimanjaro with mentor's guidance

HYDERABAD: At just 16 years old, Preetham Goli achieved something extraordinary — he reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak, with guidance from his mentor, Satyarup Siddhanta. This impressive feat showcases not only his physical strength but also his mental toughness and unyielding determination.

The journey was far from easy. Over eight days, Preetham, student of Delhi Public School, Nacharam, faced the harsh realities of mountaineering: bitter cold, physical exhaustion, and the solitude of the climb. Reflecting on his experience, Preetham said, “I’ll never forget those eight days. Loneliness was one of the toughest challenges, but I’ve learned to accept it. The hardest part was summit day — we started climbing at night and reached an altitude of 5,895 m, which was nerve-wracking. My hands and feet often got freezing, and on summit day, I had a terrible headache, which is common at that height, but it was still really tough.”

Despite these difficulties, Preetham’s resolve never wavered. His trek to Everest Base Camp had taught him the importance of mental strength. “I was physically prepared, but you can never predict how your body will react. I kept up with running, yoga, and a good diet. Mental strength is even more crucial than physical fitness. You have to be determined and not give up,” he explained.

Preetham’s interest in mountaineering began at a young age, sparked by documentaries about Everest and inspired by his uncle. However, it was his connection with Satyarup Siddhanta that truly ignited his passion. “Satyarup Sir was the only one who guided, supported, and inspired me to climb Kilimanjaro. He’s a role model for me and helped me every step of the way,” Preetham said, clearly moved by his mentor’s support.

Preetham’s climb became a journey of self-discovery. He came to value companionship and the importance of nurturing relationships. “This trip made me realise how trivial it is to end a good friendship over a minor argument. Being alone made me appreciate the value of being around others. I learned that inner peace is more important than anything else,” he noted.

Initially, Preetham’s parents were worried about him taking on this challenge, especially after he fell ill following his Everest Base Camp trek. “At first, my family, particularly my mom, was hesitant about me going to Kilimanjaro. They were scared because I had been very sick after Everest Base Camp. But after talking it over and giving it some thought, they eventually supported my decision,” Preetham recalled.