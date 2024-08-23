YouTuber booked for tossing money into air in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Videos of a YouTuber and social media influencer tossing money into the air on Hyderabad’s main roads have resurfaced on the internet.

The youth, Power Harsha alias Mahadev on Instagram, was filmed throwing cash into the air at Kukatpally in Cyberabad, causing significant traffic disruption as people scrambled to collect the money.

As the videos, which were uploaded more than a month ago, were being widely circulated on social media on Thursday, several people expressed concerns that such stunts could lead to accidents.

The YouTuber also reportedly asked his followers to join his Telegram channel and assured of giving rewards for those who guess the amount of money he plans to throw in the upcoming videos.

According to sources, the Kukatpally police have registered a case against the YouTuber on charges of rash driving, public nuisance and traffic offences.