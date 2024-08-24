Discover the royal flavours of Hyderabad at Bidri Marriott’s culinary festival

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s cuisine is renowned for its richness and royal heritage. Many of us love to indulge in the aromatic flavours of Hyderabadi dishes, making each meal a memorable experience. Bidri Marriott is currently hosting ‘The Taste of Hyderabad’ until August 29, offering a wide variety of traditional delicacies that are sure to please your palate.

We began our culinary journey with the flavourful Gosht Ka Marag, a soothing lamb broth spiced with pepper, which was both subtle and satisfying. For vegetarians, there’s Subz Marag, a lentil-based soup slow-cooked with spices.

For appetisers, we enjoyed the Irani Gosht Seekh, a minced lamb kebab cooked in a tandoor, which was mildly spiced and perfectly cooked. The Gosht Shikampur, mutton patties with an onion and mint filling, tasted divine when served hot. The Murgh Deccani Kabab had just the right amount of spice, while the Tandoori Fish Kabab featured chili-marinated fish cooked in a traditional earthen oven. We also relished Chippe Ke Jhinge, a delightful prawn dish. Vegetarian options include Hari Kaleji, Subz Ki Shikampur, Tutak E Paneer, and more, each offering a unique taste of Hyderabadi cuisine.

Moving on to the main course, we savoured Nalli Khalia, Azam Jahi Keema made with egg, minced lamb, and South Indian spices, Khatta Murgh — chicken cooked in yogurt and whole spices — Nizam Korma, and Dum Ka Murgh, all of which paired wonderfully with Indian bread. The Pathar Ka Gosht, tender meat cooked on a stone, was another highlight of the meal, with its rich flavours and satisfying texture. No Hyderabadi meal is complete without biryani, and we were treated to two varieties: Hyderabadi Kachi Gosht Ki Biryani, where rice and meat are cooked together on dum, and Sofiyani Murgh Biryani, featuring chicken cooked with almonds and milk, delicately flavoured with cardamom.

We concluded our feast on a sweet note with Qubani Ka Meetha, Royal Falooda, and Shahi Tukda, each dessert providing a royal finish to a sumptuous dinner.

Don’t miss this opportunity to savour authentic Hyderabadi cuisine. Whether with family, friends, or on a date, this food festival is an experience to cherish.