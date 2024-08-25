Hyderabad police nab 36 cyber fraudsters in multi-state operation

HYDERABAD: In a special 10-day operation, seven teams of the Hyderabad cybercrime police travelled to Gujarat and apprehended 36 accused persons, including a chartered accountant. The accused, seven of whom are identified as kingpins, are allegedly involved in 983 cases across India, including 131 cases in Telangana.

Of these reported cases, there were 11 cases of investment fraud, four cases of trading fraud, four cases of FedEx courier fraud and one KYC fraud, the police said.

“A total amount of Rs 12.49 crore was lost in these cases. Out of this, about Rs 1.51 crore has been refunded and Rs 2.89 crore has been frozen by banks,” said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday.

Upon tracing the locations of the accused, the city police coordinated with the Gujarat police and apprehended the cyber fraudsters. The police teams then seized a net cash of Rs 38.28 lakh, gold ornaments, four laptops, 64 mobile phones, 112 SIM cards, 410 bank passbooks/cheque books, 64 bank cards, seven swiping machines and six stamps of shell companies.

After apprehending the accused and making a massive seizure in this large-scale operation, the cyber crime police are now carrying out further investigations.

Meanwhile, the CP said, “Over the past few months, the awareness about cybercrime has increased, which is a good sign. However, we are noticing that the magnitude of the loss is also increasing.”Almost Rs 2 cr is being reported as lost in cybercrime cases on an average day, he added.