Hyderabad: Stability assessment of Musi bridges underway

HYDERABAD: An exercise to assess the structural stability of 17 bridges across the River Musi in Hyderabad - as part of a study initiated by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) - is underway. The assessment is being done by Mumbai-based Structwel Designers and Consultants Pvt Ltd, with the aim of evaluating the stability of the bridges and determining the need for repairs or restoration.

The bridges being assessed are Nayapul (old and new), Puranapul (old and new), Nagole (old and new), Imlibun (in and out), Muslimjung (old and new), Tippu Khan (old and new), Bapu Ghat, Salarjung, Attapur, Chaderghat and Golnaka. These bridges, some of which were built decades ago, are being assessed for structural weaknesses, including distressed bearing regions, damaged expansion joints and gaps in girders. The study, commissioned as part of the state government’s Musi Riverfront Development Project, aims to rejuvenate the 55 km stretch of the polluted Musi River. The project is intended to spur economic growth and foster socioeconomic and recreational activities through sustainable urbanisation.

MRDCL superintending engineer Dattu Panth told TNIE that out of the four agencies shortlisted, Structwel Designers and Consultants Pvt Ltd submitted the lowest bid of Rs 63 lakh, including 18% GST. He said that the firm has to complete the assessment within 60 days.

The comprehensive evaluation will include non-destructive testing methods such as rebound hammer tests, ground-penetrating radar, and dynamic load testing. These tests will focus on various bridge components, including superstructure elements like girders, slabs, trusses, and arches, as well as substructure components like piers, abutments, and foundations. The assessment will reveal the condition of the bridges and allow officials to take up necessary restoration and rehabilitation measures for their continued safety and functionality in line with the broader goals of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Bridges chosen for assessment

The bridges being assessed are Nayapul (old and new), Puranapul (old and new), Nagole (old and new), Imlibun (in and out), Muslim Jung (old and new), Tippu Khan (old and new), Bapu Ghat, Salarjung, Attapur, Chaderghat and Golnaka.