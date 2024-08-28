ACB issues advisory on fake calls in its name

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday issued an advisory about fake calls being made in its name and threatening public servants and asking for money to avoid registering cases against them.

ACB Director General CV Anand clarified that the ACB officials do not make such calls or request money to dismiss cases against. He advised government employees to disregard such calls or make payments to the fake callers. The DG also urged people to report any suspicious calls to the ACB and local police.

The ACB has asked the people to contact toll free number 1064 immediately in such a fake call case. In an instance, a fake call was made by an fake ACB officials and an FIR was filed in this regard. Further investigation is on.