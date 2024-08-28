Dazzling runway

HYDERABAD: Walking the ramp to the tune of “Fashion Ka Jalwa,” Rudra Gems and Diamonds showcased their collection in the most glamorous way possible. From finely cut diamonds to intricate jewellery sets, this show was undoubtedly a hit. Every piece presented at the jewellery fashion show was well worth the attention. Crafted with elegance, the designs on display were truly fascinating. We spoke to Dr G Pandu Ranga Rao, the owner of Rudra Gems and Diamonds, who shared insights about the diverse range of collections.

Regarding the collections and the fashion show, he says, “Our primary goal is to offer the best to our customers. For example, we have a diamond nose pin priced at just Rs 2,500. It’s a challenge to sell such a piece for less, especially with an IGI certificate. Whether it’s this or any other jewellery piece in our collection, we ensure affordability. Our aim is to make the cost of diamonds comparable to that of gold. Typically, after selling high-priced pieces, some jewellers open new showrooms with the profits. We’re simply highlighting the price differences that can occur. All our pieces come with VVS clarity and EF colour certification.”

Commenting on the designs featured in the show, he adds, “We offer a wide range of designs, from simple pieces to heavy diamond sets, like the one recently worn by Nita Ambani, which you can see here. Our USP is providing a full spectrum of designs that customers typically seek.”