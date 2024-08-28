HMDA withdraws nod to construct on ‘lake land’, owner moves HC

HYDERABAD: A writ petition has been filed by Srinivas Akula and another petitioner in the Telangana High Court, seeking to overturn a revocation order issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), concerning the construction of a residential building in Ameenpur town, Sangareddy district is scheduled for hearing before Justice T Vinod Kumar on August 29.

The petitioners are challenging the HMDA’s decision, dated May 23, 2024, which revoked the permission granted for constructing BV Infra as the construction purportedly falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Ameenpur Pedda cheruvu, a classification that has not yet been finalized.

The construction was to take place on a plot bearing numbers 78 and 79, measuring 457 square yards under a building permit dated July 27, 2023.

The petitioners argue that the petitioners reasoning is flawed as the exact limits of the FTL are still under determination.

Additionally, the petitioners have challenged two consequential show-cause notices issued by the Ameenpur Municipality on June 15 and June 26, 2024. These notices demanded an explanation for the alleged unauthorized construction and threatened demolition of the building.

The petitioners contend that these notices were issued without any proper inquiry and due process.

The petitioners have requested the court to set aside the revocation order and the demolition notices, arguing that the actions taken by the HMDA and the Ameenpur Municipality were illegal and unconstitutional.

They are also seeking a directive to prevent the respondents from demolishing or obstructing the construction of the residential building.