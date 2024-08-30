Class 6 girl dies in road accident in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Class 6 student died and her mother sustained injuries after a lorry hit their scooter in Habsiguda on Thursday.

Kameshwari was reportedly returning home from school with her mother when the lorry, travelling from Uppal, rammed into their scooter from behind.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Secunderabad and succumbed to her injuries. While undergoing treatment, she succumbed to injuries.

The Osmania University police registered a case on charges of causing death by negligence and took the lorry driver into custody. Further investigation is underway.